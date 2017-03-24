Top Stories
Fri, 24 March 2017 at 4:00 am

Jaime King & Son James Knight Show Off Their Dance Moves! (Video)

Jaime King & Son James Knight Show Off Their Dance Moves! (Video)

Jaime King and her three-year-old son James Knight know how to bust a move!

The Hart of Dixie actress and her adorable toddler decided to throw a dance party while watching Moana.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King

It looks like James Knight was totally running the show, telling Jaime how he wanted her to dance!

“Director/Actor/Child – I only work for the best. Working on collaboration… #jamesknight #godownstage 🎥🎀,” Jaime captioned the video on her Instagram.

Check out their cute moves below…

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

Pictured inside: Jaime out and about on Thursday (March 23) in Los Angeles.

FYI: Jaime is wearing a Ramy Brook top, Black Orchid jeans and Gucci purse and shoes.

jaime king james knight dance party 01
jaime king james knight dance party 02
jaime king james knight dance party 03
jaime king james knight dance party 04
jaime king james knight dance party 05

Photos: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks
