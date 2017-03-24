Jaime King & Son James Knight Show Off Their Dance Moves! (Video)
Jaime King and her three-year-old son James Knight know how to bust a move!
The Hart of Dixie actress and her adorable toddler decided to throw a dance party while watching Moana.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King
It looks like James Knight was totally running the show, telling Jaime how he wanted her to dance!
“Director/Actor/Child – I only work for the best. Working on collaboration… #jamesknight #godownstage 🎥🎀,” Jaime captioned the video on her Instagram.
Check out their cute moves below…
Pictured inside: Jaime out and about on Thursday (March 23) in Los Angeles.
FYI: Jaime is wearing a Ramy Brook top, Black Orchid jeans and Gucci purse and shoes.