Jaime King & Son James Knight Show Off Their Dance Moves! (Video)

Jaime King and her three-year-old son James Knight know how to bust a move!

The Hart of Dixie actress and her adorable toddler decided to throw a dance party while watching Moana.

It looks like James Knight was totally running the show, telling Jaime how he wanted her to dance!

“Director/Actor/Child – I only work for the best. Working on collaboration… #jamesknight #godownstage 🎥🎀,” Jaime captioned the video on her Instagram.

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Pictured inside: Jaime out and about on Thursday (March 23) in Los Angeles.

