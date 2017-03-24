Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 9:05 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Hangs Out with Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Husband Justin Mikita!

Jake Gyllenhaal Hangs Out with Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Husband Justin Mikita!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita hung out with a famous pal last night!

The couple checked out Broadway musical Sunday in the Park with George on Thursday night (March 23).

After the show, Jesse and Justin hung out backstage with the show’s star Jake Gyllenghaal.

“Ok! @sundayparkbroadway is amazing & the entire cast is perfection! Happy birthday Stephen Sondheim from me @justinmikita & #jakegyllenhaal!” Jesse captioned the below pic.

Also pictured inside: Jesse Tyler Ferguson hitting the grocery story after arriving home from his vacation with Justin Mikita on Friday (March 24) in Los Angeles.
