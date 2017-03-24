Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Adorably FaceTime On 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Jake Gyllenhaal proved just how close he is to his Life co-star Ryan Reynolds on last night’s (March 23) episode of Late Nigth With Seth Myers!

“I guess that’s sort of a thing like when you’re with your contemporaries, I think we’re sort of weirdly kept apart. I don’t know what it’s about, but I guess you just are,” the 36-year-old actor explained to Seth. “I’ve known him in passing a little bit but I didn’t really know him until we started working. He’s just a great dude, he’s a great human.”

Seth then challenged Jake to prove their growing friendship by asking him to FaceTime Ryan during the interview. After a few failed attempts, Ryan finally called back and is seen going for a stroll with his baby daughter Ines, who was born in September.

“Here’s what I’m doing, pushing baby strollers,” Ryan revealed before joking about what he’s doing next. “I’m going to get my lips done now…”



