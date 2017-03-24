Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 9:03 am

Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Adorably FaceTime On 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Adorably FaceTime On 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Jake Gyllenhaal proved just how close he is to his Life co-star Ryan Reynolds on last night’s (March 23) episode of Late Nigth With Seth Myers!

“I guess that’s sort of a thing like when you’re with your contemporaries, I think we’re sort of weirdly kept apart. I don’t know what it’s about, but I guess you just are,” the 36-year-old actor explained to Seth. “I’ve known him in passing a little bit but I didn’t really know him until we started working. He’s just a great dude, he’s a great human.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Seth then challenged Jake to prove their growing friendship by asking him to FaceTime Ryan during the interview. After a few failed attempts, Ryan finally called back and is seen going for a stroll with his baby daughter Ines, who was born in September.

“Here’s what I’m doing, pushing baby strollers,” Ryan revealed before joking about what he’s doing next. “I’m going to get my lips done now…”


Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds FaceTime on ‘Late Night’

Click inside to watch the rest of Jake Gyllenhaal’s appearance on Late Night…


Jake Gyllenhaal Had His Heart Chakra Opened by Mandy Patinkin

Jake Gyllenhaal Is Incredibly Competitive About Show Choir
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal ryan reynolds adorably facetime on late night 01
jake gyllenhaal ryan reynolds adorably facetime on late night 02
jake gyllenhaal ryan reynolds adorably facetime on late night 03
jake gyllenhaal ryan reynolds adorably facetime on late night 04

Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Seth Meyers, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here