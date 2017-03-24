Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 8:30 am

Janelle Monae Goes Glam for 'The Dress Address' Launch in NYC!

Janelle Monae Goes Glam for 'The Dress Address' Launch in NYC!

Janelle Monae has some fun as she arrives at the Dress Address Launch on Thursday (March 23) at the Lord & Taylor flagship store in New York City.

The 31-year-old singer and actress stunned in a sparkly, black dress for the event.

Lord & Taylor launched their new Dress Address destination at the Fifth Avenue flagship store, spanning over the locations fifth floor, making it the largest dress store in NYC.

10+ pictures inside of Janelle Monae arriving at the event…
Photos: INSTAR
