Fri, 24 March 2017 at 8:30 am
Janelle Monae Goes Glam for 'The Dress Address' Launch in NYC!
Janelle Monae has some fun as she arrives at the Dress Address Launch on Thursday (March 23) at the Lord & Taylor flagship store in New York City.
The 31-year-old singer and actress stunned in a sparkly, black dress for the event.
Lord & Taylor launched their new Dress Address destination at the Fifth Avenue flagship store, spanning over the locations fifth floor, making it the largest dress store in NYC.
