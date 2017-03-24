Jimmy Fallon, Migos & The Roots Perform 'Bad and Boujee' Using Office Supplies - Watch Here!

Everyone from Sia, Adele, Madonna and Ed Sheeran have performed a rendition of one of their hit songs using classroom instruments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – but that’s been done, it’s time to switch things up!

On last night’s (March 23) Tonight Show episode, Jimmy Fallon invited Migos to perform their smash hit “Bad and Boujee” with office supplies, instead of classroom instruments alongside The Roots.

Migos, Jimmy and the house band used everything from iPhone tones, scissors, an electric stapler, a thumbtack shaker, coffee pots, rubber band strings and more.

Migos also hit the stage to properly perform their other single “T-Shirt” off of their latest album Culture – Watch the performance after the cut!



Jimmy Fallon, Migos & The Roots Sing “Bad and Boujee” (w/ Office Supplies)

Click inside to watch Migos’ second performance on The Tonight Show…



Migos: T-Shirt (‘The Tonight Show’)