Jodie Sweetin Splits with Justin Hodak, Ends Engagement

Jodie Sweetin and her fiance Justin Hodak have called it quits.

The Fuller House actress and her fiance have decided to end their year-long engagement, People Magazine confirms.

“We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship,” Jodie‘s rep told the mag. “She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”

Jodie and Justin announced their engagement back in January 2016.

Jodie has been married three times in the past and has two children from previous relationships – Zoie, 7, and Beatrice, 5.