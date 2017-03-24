John Legend: 'In America' Download, Stream, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

John Legend has released a brand new song titled “In America,” and you can hear it right now!

The track was made in support of the 38-year-old singer’s WGN acclaimed TV series Underground, where he serves as executive producer for the show.

“‘In America’ was born around the same time I was working on my most recent album Darkness and Light,” John said in a statement. “It’s a song I was writing while thinking about the duality of America, where it’s known to be this place of freedom, equality and where anyone can make it. The song points out the tension between the promise of America, the ideals of America, and sometimes us not living up to those ideals in practice. ‘In America’ was perfect song for Underground, a series I’m incredibly proud to be a part of, and one that does a beautiful job of portraying a challenging time in our nation’s history while reminding us that change is possible.”

“In America” is also available on iTunes!

