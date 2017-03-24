Top Stories
Fri, 24 March 2017 at 3:23 pm

'Justice League' Movie Gets Five New Character Posters!

'Justice League' Movie Gets Five New Character Posters!

The new trailer for Justice League is set to debut this weekend and Warner Bros. Pictures has released five new character posters to get fans excited!

Featured on the five posters are Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Ezra Miller (The Flash).

It is not known if Henry Cavill‘s Superman will be getting a poster yet. While he is going to appear in the upcoming movie, his character was presumed dead at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and his “death” is what sets off the plot of the Justice League movies.

Here is the film’s official synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17!
Photos: Warner Bros.
