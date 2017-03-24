Top Stories
Fri, 24 March 2017 at 11:51 am

Justine Skye: 'Flames' Music Video, Stream & Download - Watch!

Justine Skye: 'Flames' Music Video, Stream & Download - Watch!

Justine Skye is finally back with some fresh new music!

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter-model dropped her latest track titled “Flames” in support of her Forever21 #F21xMusic Festival Campaign.

Justine also debuted the official music video for “Flames,” which features her rocking various looks from the brand new collection.

The last time we got new music from Justine was back in December when she released her 8 Ounces EP.

Flames” is also available on Spotify and iTunes! Watch the music video below…


Justine Skye – ‘Flames’ (Music Video)
