Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Kesha Has the Most Supportive Boyfriend!

Kesha Has the Most Supportive Boyfriend!

Kesha looked fierce and fabulous as she arrived back in LA!

The 30-year-old pop star and her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter were spotted making their way through LAX airport on Tuesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.

The following day, Kesha took to her Instagram to reveal what Brad was saying to her as they walked through the airport.

“me n my cat-dad baby love. I think at this exact moment he told me how proud he was of me for being confident with my foxy body and proud of my recovery, Especially with cameras chasing me and trying to make me look as bad as they can to make $$$$. and that I was beautiful,” Kesha wrote.

She continued, “f**k body standards I make my own. and in case ya wondering, I LOVE IT.”

Continue to rock it, Kesha!
Just Jared on Facebook
kesha has the most supportive boyfriend 01
kesha has the most supportive boyfriend 02
kesha has the most supportive boyfriend 03
kesha has the most supportive boyfriend 04

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Brad Ashenfelter, Kesha

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here