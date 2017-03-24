Kesha Has the Most Supportive Boyfriend!

Kesha looked fierce and fabulous as she arrived back in LA!

The 30-year-old pop star and her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter were spotted making their way through LAX airport on Tuesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.

The following day, Kesha took to her Instagram to reveal what Brad was saying to her as they walked through the airport.

“me n my cat-dad baby love. I think at this exact moment he told me how proud he was of me for being confident with my foxy body and proud of my recovery, Especially with cameras chasing me and trying to make me look as bad as they can to make $$$$. and that I was beautiful,” Kesha wrote.

She continued, “f**k body standards I make my own. and in case ya wondering, I LOVE IT.”

Continue to rock it, Kesha!