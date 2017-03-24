Top Stories
Fri, 24 March 2017 at 5:00 am

Kevin Hart Puts His Rock Hard Abs on Full Display

Kevin Hart Puts His Rock Hard Abs on Full Display

Kevin Hart is showing off his six pack and he has all the reason to!

The 37-year-old actor has been on a fitness journey to become the best version of himself and the results are really showing.

Kevin took to his Instagram to share a shirtless pic and talk about his progress.

“Transformation Thursday…..The only time that you should look back in life is to see how far you’ve came!!!!” he captioned the image.

Kevin added, “I’m not done yet….The road to becoming the best version of myself continues!!! #HustleHart #Motivation #MoveWithHart #Results #hardworkpaysoff …..Shoutout to my partner in fitness @justtrain1 for helping me change my life.”

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Pictured inside: Kevin heading out of Punch Line Philly comedy club after a performance with his wife Eniko Parrish on Tuesday (March 21) in Philadelphia, Penn.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
