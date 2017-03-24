Kevin Hart Puts His Rock Hard Abs on Full Display

Kevin Hart is showing off his six pack and he has all the reason to!

The 37-year-old actor has been on a fitness journey to become the best version of himself and the results are really showing.

Kevin took to his Instagram to share a shirtless pic and talk about his progress.

“Transformation Thursday…..The only time that you should look back in life is to see how far you’ve came!!!!” he captioned the image.

Kevin added, “I’m not done yet….The road to becoming the best version of myself continues!!! #HustleHart #Motivation #MoveWithHart #Results #hardworkpaysoff …..Shoutout to my partner in fitness @justtrain1 for helping me change my life.”

Pictured inside: Kevin heading out of Punch Line Philly comedy club after a performance with his wife Eniko Parrish on Tuesday (March 21) in Philadelphia, Penn.