Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 7:52 pm

Kristen Bell Says it was 'Hard Being Mean' to Dax Shepard in 'CHiPs' - Watch!

Kristen Bell Says it was 'Hard Being Mean' to Dax Shepard in 'CHiPs' - Watch!

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard hold hands as they leave their hotel on Friday afternoon (March 24) in New York City.

The cute couple have been in NYC for the past few days promoting their new film CHiPs.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Kristen was spotted earlier that morning making her way to an appearance at Good Morning America where she opened up about working with her husband.

“It was hard to be mean to him because my character is his estranged, trophy wife… and it was difficult because I do really… he’s so endearing, and I like him so much,” Kristen shared on GMA.

Watch her full interview below!


CHiPs is in theaters now!
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell says it was hard arguing with dax 01
kristen bell says it was hard arguing with dax 02
kristen bell says it was hard arguing with dax 03
kristen bell says it was hard arguing with dax 04
kristen bell says it was hard arguing with dax 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here