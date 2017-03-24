Kristen Bell Says it was 'Hard Being Mean' to Dax Shepard in 'CHiPs' - Watch!

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard hold hands as they leave their hotel on Friday afternoon (March 24) in New York City.

The cute couple have been in NYC for the past few days promoting their new film CHiPs.

Kristen was spotted earlier that morning making her way to an appearance at Good Morning America where she opened up about working with her husband.

“It was hard to be mean to him because my character is his estranged, trophy wife… and it was difficult because I do really… he’s so endearing, and I like him so much,” Kristen shared on GMA.

Watch her full interview below!



CHiPs is in theaters now!