Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 3:00 am

Lena Dunham Transformed Her Brows With Microblading!

Lena Dunham is the latest celeb to totally transform her eyebrows with microblading.

Last year, Bella Thorne documented the process of using tiny tattoos to fill in her brows and now Lena is following suit.

After struggling with tiny brows her whole life, Lena took fans behind-the-scenes of the treatment and the results were totally on “fleek.”

“This is basically Facetune in real life,” Lena joked.

Check out Lena‘s entire experience below…

Pictured inside: Lena holding her adorable pups while picking up a package outside her home on Tuesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.

