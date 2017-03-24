Lucky Blue Smith & Pregnant Girlfriend Stormi Bree Enjoy Romantic Day at the Beach

Lucky Blue Smith and girlfriend Stormi Bree hold hands as they stroll along the beach on Thursday (March 23) in Malibu, Calif.

The 18-year-old model’s pregnant girlfriend hid her growing baby bump under a gray sweatshirt as they cute couple enjoyed their afternoon together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucky Blue Smith

While they were at the beach, Lucky Blue and Stormi were spotted cuddling under a blanket as they soaked in the sun.

Earlier this month, Lucky Blue announced that he and Stormi are expecting their first child together.