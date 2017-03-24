Mariah Carey: 'I Don't Remix' feat. YG & Remy Ma - Download, Stream, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey and YG have released the remix for their song “I Don’t”!

Mariah – who also is not the biggest fan of Nicki Minaj since their days as judges on American Idol – had Remy Ma help out on her track.

Remy seemingly responded to Nicki‘s diss track “No Frauds” with a verse in the remix.

“But instead of lookin’ at how far we’ve come / I’m regrettin’ it, damn, are you done?” Remy raps in the song.

You can download the “I Don’t” remix on iTunes here.

Listen to the new song below!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside…