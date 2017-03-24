Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 12:44 am

Mariah Carey: 'I Don't Remix' feat. YG & Remy Ma - Download, Stream, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey: 'I Don't Remix' feat. YG & Remy Ma - Download, Stream, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey and YG have released the remix for their song “I Don’t”!

Mariah – who also is not the biggest fan of Nicki Minaj since their days as judges on American Idol – had Remy Ma help out on her track.

Remy seemingly responded to Nicki‘s diss track “No Frauds” with a verse in the remix.

“But instead of lookin’ at how far we’ve come / I’m regrettin’ it, damn, are you done?” Remy raps in the song.

You can download the “I Don’t” remix on iTunes here.

Listen to the new song below!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Mariah Carey, Music, Remy Ma, YG

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here