Matt McGorry Twerks in His Underwear in New Video - Watch Now!

Matt McGorry is celebrating the weekend with a sexy “twerkout”!

The 30-year-old How to Get Away with Murder actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing around in his underwear to Drake‘s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.”

Matt has no problem showing off his sexy dances moves – you can see another one of his sexy dances here!

“Getting a quick twerkout in b4 the weekend,” Matt captioned the post.

