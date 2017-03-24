Fri, 24 March 2017 at 5:42 pm
Matt McGorry Twerks in His Underwear in New Video - Watch Now!
Matt McGorry is celebrating the weekend with a sexy “twerkout”!
The 30-year-old How to Get Away with Murder actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing around in his underwear to Drake‘s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.”
“Getting a quick twerkout in b4 the weekend,” Matt captioned the post.
Watch the sexy video below!
