Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 5:42 pm

Matt McGorry Twerks in His Underwear in New Video - Watch Now!

Matt McGorry Twerks in His Underwear in New Video - Watch Now!

Matt McGorry is celebrating the weekend with a sexy “twerkout”!

The 30-year-old How to Get Away with Murder actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing around in his underwear to Drake‘s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt McGorry

Matt has no problem showing off his sexy dances moves – you can see another one of his sexy dances here!

“Getting a quick twerkout in b4 the weekend,” Matt captioned the post.

Watch the sexy video below!

A post shared by Matt McGorry (@mattmcgorry) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN, Instagram
Posted to: Matt McGorry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here