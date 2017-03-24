Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 11:18 pm

Mayim Bialik Wants People to Stop Calling Women 'Girls'

Mayim Bialik Wants People to Stop Calling Women 'Girls'

Mayim Bialik is sick of people referring to grown women as “girls.”

The Big Bang Theory actress and author took to her Facebook to share a video explaining why using the phrase “girl” is demeaning.

“When we use words to describe adult women that are typically used to describe children, it changes the way we view women — even unconsciously, so that we don’t equate them with adult men. In fact, it implies that they’re inferior to men,” she explained.

Mayim continued, “We never call men boys because it’s demeaning and emasculating.”

She later added, “Maybe if we start using language that elevates women and doesn’t equate them with sweet, small, cuddly, tender things, we’ll start treating them as more than that as well.”

Hear all that Mayim had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Mayim Bialik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here