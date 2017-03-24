Mayim Bialik Wants People to Stop Calling Women 'Girls'

Mayim Bialik is sick of people referring to grown women as “girls.”

The Big Bang Theory actress and author took to her Facebook to share a video explaining why using the phrase “girl” is demeaning.

“When we use words to describe adult women that are typically used to describe children, it changes the way we view women — even unconsciously, so that we don’t equate them with adult men. In fact, it implies that they’re inferior to men,” she explained.

Mayim continued, “We never call men boys because it’s demeaning and emasculating.”

She later added, “Maybe if we start using language that elevates women and doesn’t equate them with sweet, small, cuddly, tender things, we’ll start treating them as more than that as well.”

Hear all that Mayim had to say in the video below…