Meet Rising Actress Samantha Isler with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Samantha Isler is a rising actress you should keep an eye on and we met up with her to learn some facts you probably don’t know about her!

The 18-year-old actress broke out with her role in the Oscar-nominated movie Captain Fantastic and she was nominated for a SAG Award alongside the rest of the cast.

Now she is starring in the supernatural thriller Dig Two Graves, which is out in theaters and available on demand now. Read her 10 Fun Facts below:

1. My favorite Disney princess are Ariel and Belle!

2. I’m planning on majoring in Behavioral Sciences next year in college.

3. I collect candles and magnets and try to get new ones every time I visit somewhere for the first time!

4. I was a competitive gymnast for about eight years!

5. I met Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards and basically professed my love for her. She was really sweet and gave me a big hug, and I think I died a little on the inside.

6. When I’m not filming, I’m the soccer trainer for my high school’s boy’s soccer team.

7. I have a bunch of movie ideas that hopefully one day will make the big screen if I’m lucky!

8 I’m super involved with charities within my community, and especially love working with underprivileged and special needs kids.

9. I love watching historical documentaries, learning about our ancestors is so cool!

10. In 2016 I got to vote in the Presidential Election. #gonastywomen

Make sure to check out the new movie Dig Two Graves, now in theaters and on demand!