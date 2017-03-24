Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 1:13 pm

Melissa McCarthy Tells Ellen How She Became SNL's Spicer

Melissa McCarthy Tells Ellen How She Became SNL's Spicer

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are appearing on the new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she’s opening up about how she was asked to play Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live.

SNL called and Kent Sublette, one of our old friends from the Groundlings, who is one of the head writers there now, called and he goes, ‘I hear you’re in New York … do you have any interest in coming in and doing Spicer for us?’” Melissa said. “I was like ‘What?!’”

Melissa says she thinks her dad looks a lot like Spicer and it kind of threw her off when she saw herself transformed into the press secretary.

“I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it’s me. Which makes it even stranger,” she said.


Melissa McCarthy Talks Playing Sean Spicer

Click inside to watch more videos from Melissa McCarthy’s appearance…

Watch more videos from the appearance below!


An ‘Expert’ Improv Game with the ‘Nobodies’ Cast


Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Spill Relationship Secrets

Just Jared on Facebook
melissa mccarthy ellen degeneres show 01
melissa mccarthy ellen degeneres show 02
melissa mccarthy ellen degeneres show 03
melissa mccarthy ellen degeneres show 04
melissa mccarthy ellen degeneres show 05
melissa mccarthy ellen degeneres show 06
melissa mccarthy ellen degeneres show 07

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ben Falcone, Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa McCarthy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here