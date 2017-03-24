Melissa McCarthy Tells Ellen How She Became SNL's Spicer

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are appearing on the new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she’s opening up about how she was asked to play Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live.

“SNL called and Kent Sublette, one of our old friends from the Groundlings, who is one of the head writers there now, called and he goes, ‘I hear you’re in New York … do you have any interest in coming in and doing Spicer for us?’” Melissa said. “I was like ‘What?!’”

Melissa says she thinks her dad looks a lot like Spicer and it kind of threw her off when she saw herself transformed into the press secretary.

“I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it’s me. Which makes it even stranger,” she said.



Melissa McCarthy Talks Playing Sean Spicer

