Mindy Kaling Gets Flirty with Senator Cory Book on Twitter, Agrees to Go on Dinner Date!

Mindy Kaling is heading to Newark for a dinner date with Senator Cory Booker!

The 37-year-old actress made a joke in a recent episode of her Hulu show The Mindy Project, about the former mayor of Newark, New Jersey doing “anything to get out of Newark” which struck a nerve in Cory.

Cory tweeted jokingly “Ouch!” along with a heart to Mindy before she responded that the love was mutual.

Cory then tweeted, “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes” which Mindy responded yes to!

