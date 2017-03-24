Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 4:35 pm

Mindy Kaling Gets Flirty with Senator Cory Book on Twitter, Agrees to Go on Dinner Date!

Mindy Kaling Gets Flirty with Senator Cory Book on Twitter, Agrees to Go on Dinner Date!

Mindy Kaling is heading to Newark for a dinner date with Senator Cory Booker!

The 37-year-old actress made a joke in a recent episode of her Hulu show The Mindy Project, about the former mayor of Newark, New Jersey doing “anything to get out of Newark” which struck a nerve in Cory.

Cory tweeted jokingly “Ouch!” along with a heart to Mindy before she responded that the love was mutual.

Cory then tweeted, “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes” which Mindy responded yes to!

Check out their flirty exchange of tweets!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cory Booker, Mindy Kaling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here