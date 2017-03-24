Mindy Kaling Gets Flirty with Senator Cory Booker on Twitter, Agrees to Go on Dinner Date!
Mindy Kaling is heading to Newark for a dinner date with Senator Cory Booker!
The 37-year-old actress made a joke in a recent episode of her Hulu show The Mindy Project, about the former mayor of Newark, New Jersey doing “anything to get out of Newark” which struck a nerve in Cory.
Cory tweeted jokingly “Ouch!” along with a heart to Mindy before she responded that the love was mutual.
Cory then tweeted, “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes” which Mindy responded yes to!
Check out their flirty exchange of tweets!
@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule.
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017