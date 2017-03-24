Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 11:55 pm

NBA Star J.R. Smith's Baby Making Progress After Being Born 5 Months Early

Cleveland Cavaliers player J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel‘s baby daughter is doing better after being born five months early.

The couple welcomed their little girl Dakota back in January and shared the news in a touching video.

Earlier this week, Jewel took to the baby’s website to share that after months of hard work, she no longer needs a breathing tube.

“I mean I was beyond excited to hold our 2lb 13oz miracle in the palm of my hands for the very first time,” she wrote.

Jewel added, “What some mothers get to experience within the first 2 minutes of giving birth I had to wait 78 days but, what I will say is it was worth the wait because those very feelings, emotions and joy that took over my body trumps it all.”

We’re so glad to hear baby Dakota is doing better!

A post shared by Jewel Smith (@jewey808) on

