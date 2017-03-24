Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 8:57 pm

Nicole Kidman & Amy Schumer Set to Star in 'She Came to Me'

Nicole Kidman and Amy Schumer have just signed on to join a new flick!

The duo are set to star in comedic drama She Came to Me alongside Steve Carell.

Although plot details are still under wraps, the movie is said to be a “multigenerational story about family and the complexities of modern life with a through line of two intertwining love sagas.”

Amy seems pretty excited about the flick, taking to her Twitter to share the news and writing, “ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!”

We can’t wait to find out more about this flick!

