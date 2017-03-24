Nicole Kidman & Amy Schumer Set to Star in 'She Came to Me'

Nicole Kidman and Amy Schumer have just signed on to join a new flick!

The duo are set to star in comedic drama She Came to Me alongside Steve Carell.

Although plot details are still under wraps, the movie is said to be a “multigenerational story about family and the complexities of modern life with a through line of two intertwining love sagas.”

Amy seems pretty excited about the flick, taking to her Twitter to share the news and writing, “ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!”

We can’t wait to find out more about this flick!