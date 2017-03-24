Olivia Wilde & Oscar Isaac Continue to Film 'Life Itself'

Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac are working hard on the set of Life Itself!

The duo kicked off filming earlier this week and were spotted shooting another scene on Friday (March 24) in New York City.

Olivia was still donning her huge prosthetic baby bump as the co-stars adorably walked hand-in-hand.

A few days earlier, Olivia took to her Instagram to poke fun at the giant bump.

“Breakfast burrito hit the spot. #newgig #oldfeeling #realburrito #fakebaby #ididntknowiwaspregnantwitha breakfastburrito #LifeItselfmovie,” Olivia hilariously captioned the selfie.