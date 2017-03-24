Paris Hilton Thinks Boyfriend Chris Zylka Is The One!

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are getting serious!

The couple was spotted looking so in love as they made their way into LAX airport on Tuesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.

Paris and Chris were on their way to Miami for Ultra music festival.

While inside the airport, Paris spilled about her feelings for Chris!

When TMZ asked Paris if Chris was “the one” she nodded her head with a smile and told them to “stay tuned” for any upcoming wedding news!

Paris and Chris have been dating since earlier this year and first stepped out together at Paris‘ birthday party.