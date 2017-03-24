Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Paris Hilton Thinks Boyfriend Chris Zylka Is The One!

Paris Hilton Thinks Boyfriend Chris Zylka Is The One!

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are getting serious!

The couple was spotted looking so in love as they made their way into LAX airport on Tuesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.

Paris and Chris were on their way to Miami for Ultra music festival.

While inside the airport, Paris spilled about her feelings for Chris!

When TMZ asked Paris if Chris was “the one” she nodded her head with a smile and told them to “stay tuned” for any upcoming wedding news!

Paris and Chris have been dating since earlier this year and first stepped out together at Paris‘ birthday party.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton thinks boyfriend chris zylka is the one 01
paris hilton thinks boyfriend chris zylka is the one 02
paris hilton thinks boyfriend chris zylka is the one 03
paris hilton thinks boyfriend chris zylka is the one 04
paris hilton thinks boyfriend chris zylka is the one 05
paris hilton thinks boyfriend chris zylka is the one 06

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here