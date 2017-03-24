'Power Rangers' Sequels Are Being Planned - Here's the Scoop!

The new movie Power Rangers is in theaters now and if it becomes a box office success, there are many sequels being planned for the franchise!

Haim Saban, the film’s producer and the founder of Saban Entertainment, revealed that a “six-film arc” is in the works.

Power Rangers director Dean Israelite confirmed the plan for five more films in the franchise.

“It is true that the Saban team, even before I came on to this project, had a document that laid out six movies, so Haim isn’t just saying that flippantly,” he told EW. “Obviously I was just incredibly focused on getting this one right and setting up the origin story while thinking about teasing the second one, so as far as I’ve gotten in terms of real discussion, creatively, we’ve only gotten kind of into the second one. We just haven’t had the time to really sit down and talk about the full six, but there’s no doubt there is enough material for it, absolutely no doubt that the franchise could be that big.”

“There’s a lot of ideas that are floating around and that we’re kicking around,” he added. “As you know, the universe is so expansive. There’s a lot to draw from.”

If you see Power Rangers in theaters this weekend, make sure to stay for the post-credits scene!