Rebecca Ferguson Once Saved Someone's Life on an Airplane!

No big deal, Rebecca Ferguson just saved someone’s life once.

The 33-year-old Life actress opened up about how she helped a woman who had a seizure on a plane.

“The woman behind me got some kind of a seizure. And something happened — either I’d watched a lot of House or ER, but I kind of just knew what to do,” Rebecca told People.

She explained that she instructed the woman to lay down and put her legs up and told the flight crew to give her orange juice for the vitamin C.

Rebecca finally thought it was best if a real doctor stepped in, saying, “No I’m not a doctor. Stop it, Rebecca. You’re just an actress.”

Thankfully the woman was okay and Rebecca thinks the seizure had to do with the altitude.