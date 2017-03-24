Top Stories
Fri, 24 March 2017 at 5:41 pm

Regis Philbin & Kathie Lee Gifford Reunite on 'Today' Show

Nothing has changed between Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford!

The former Live! talk show co-hosts reunited on the set of the Today show, where Kathie is currently a host alongside Hoda Kotb.

Since Hoda is on maternity leave, Regis filled in and the duo picked up right where they left off.

“Look who’s in for Hoda-momma. I’m happy you’re back — we can have some laughs now,” Kathie said on air.

Kathie and Regis later faced off with a couple in a Newlywed-inspired game dubbed Dynamic Duo Duel.

We love to see these co-hosts back together!

