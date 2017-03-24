'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Almost Had A Lot More Cameos!

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had quite a few cameos cut from the film!

Screenwriter Gary Whitta recently explained that he and the other writers decided to hold back when it came to featuring older characters.

“We did have some other characters but the reason why they’re not in the film is because any time we did something like, where I’m wearing the fanboy hat and not the professional writer’s hat, someone would come along and say, let’s not do that character again,” he explained to EW.

Gary said that the film was originally going to include Admiral Ackbar, among other characters, but J.J. Abrams featured him in The Force Awakens first.

Gary added, “I thought having Evazan and Walrus Man was a little too much. You have to reign in that instinct to go back and put things in just because you loved them when you were a kid.”

In fact, the decision to move forward with new characters came directly from Lucasfilm.

“The number one mandate we got from Lucas was to show things we have not seen before. Don’t show us the stuff we’ve seen already. Show us some new stuff,” Gary explained.