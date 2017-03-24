Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 2:10 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2017 - Meet the 13 Contestants!

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2017 - Meet the 13 Contestants!

The ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is premiering tonight and Paper magazine has released some amazing portraits of the 13 contestants who want to be crowned the ultimate Queen!

RuPaul won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program last year, so there’s definitely a lot of excitement heading into the new season.

Lady Gaga is the guest judge on the season premiere, which airs on Friday (March 24) at 8/7c on VH1.

Go to PaperMag.com right now for more info on the contestants and to see all of the portraits.

Click through the slideshow to meet the 13 contestants…

Photos: Eric T White
