Selena Gomez Surprises Teens & Inspires Them to Dream Big

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 10:17 am

Selena Gomez poses for a photo with a fan while visiting a high school as part of an event with The Coach Foundation & Coach‘s national charity partner Step Up on Thursday (March 24) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old entertainer, who is the new face of Coach, was there to inspire and mentor teen girls to dream big. Step Up’s goal is to empower young women from under-resourced communities.

“@instagram is celebrating world kindness day and I got to spend it with people who fully will change our world one day. @coach introduced me to @stepupwomensnetwork which is an after school organization that encourages girls to believe that they have the capability to do anything they set their mind to. It’s crazy to me how much they are willing put others before themselves. #🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #CoachXStepUP #DreamBig,” Selena wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Selena is wearing two Coach jackets.
