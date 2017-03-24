Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 5:00 pm

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Shailene Woodley has reached a plea deal after she was arrested for trespassing during a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline last year.

The 25-year-old Big Little Lies actress was one of several people arrested back in October after refusing to leave the construction site. She was broadcasting on Facebook Live throughout the protest and her entire arrest was caught on video.

The terms of the plea deal include Shailene pleading guilty to one count of disorderly conduct. She will be given one year unsupervised probation, according to legal docs that TMZ has obtained.

Shailene received a ton of praise for her actions throughout the Dakota Access Pipeline protests last year and she wrote an essay about why the cause is so important to her.

