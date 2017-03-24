'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Gets New Teaser Poster!
The new poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming has the superhero ditching homework to save New York City!
Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the upcoming film alongside Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Laura Harrier, Donald Glover, and Michael Keaton.
Spider-Man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker’s high school days after getting bitten by a spider and becoming the web-slinging superhero.
Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to hit theaters on July 7.
Check out the poster below!
Homework can wait. The city can’t. #SpiderManHomecoming pic.twitter.com/EPg4eJ2OB7
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) March 24, 2017
Also pictured inside: Tom Holland running errands on Thursday (March 23) in New York City.