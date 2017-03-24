Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 2:46 pm

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Gets New Teaser Poster!

The new poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming has the superhero ditching homework to save New York City!

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the upcoming film alongside Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Laura Harrier, Donald Glover, and Michael Keaton.

Spider-Man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker’s high school days after getting bitten by a spider and becoming the web-slinging superhero.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to hit theaters on July 7.

Check out the poster below!

Also pictured inside: Tom Holland running errands on Thursday (March 23) in New York City.
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
