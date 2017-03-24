Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 11:15 am

Tatiana Maslany Said Goodbye To 'Orphan Black' Characters With A 'Lot Of Tears And Gratitude'

Orphan Black‘s final season doesn’t debut for another two and a half months (June 10) – but star of the show Tatiana Maslany, has already said her goodbyes to her many characters.

“When we wrapped Cosima, it was like, ‘That’s a series wrap on Cosima,’ and then I had to go and take that thing off for the last time. It was weird,” the 31-year-old actress expressed (via EW) while speaking at her Orphan Black panel held as part of The Paley Center For Media’s 2017 PaleyFest on Thursday (March 23) in Hollywood.

“It was heavy scene work, but just also saying goodbye to so many characters over the past two episodes, wrapping people who we’ve worked with since season 1 and wrapping clones who I’ve been since season 1…,” Tatiana added. “It was a lot of farewells and tears and a lot of gratitude that we got that far, that we got to do five seasons.”

Tatiana was joined at the event by her co-stars Evelyne Brochu, Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kevin Hanchard, Josh Vokey, Ari Millen and creators John Fawcett and Graeme Manson.
