Fri, 24 March 2017 at 1:46 am

Zendaya, Ireland Baldwin, & Jhene Aiko Stun at 'Dolce & Gabbana' Party!

Zendaya, Ireland Baldwin, & Jhene Aiko Stun at 'Dolce & Gabbana' Party!

Zendaya stuns in a sheer corset and striped skirt as she arrives at a Dolce & Gabbana event on Thursday night (March 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 20-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress was joined at the party by Ireland Baldwin, Jhene Aiko, Olivia Holt, Pixie Lott, and Lori Loughlin with her daughters Olivia and Isabella.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

Other stars spotted at the event were Courtney Eaton and her boyfriend Ross Lynch along with Stallone sisters Sistine and Sophia.

10+ pictures of Zendaya and the other stars at the party…
Photos: INSTAR
