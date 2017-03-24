Zendaya, Ireland Baldwin, & Jhene Aiko Stun at 'Dolce & Gabbana' Party!

Zendaya stuns in a sheer corset and striped skirt as she arrives at a Dolce & Gabbana event on Thursday night (March 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 20-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress was joined at the party by Ireland Baldwin, Jhene Aiko, Olivia Holt, Pixie Lott, and Lori Loughlin with her daughters Olivia and Isabella.

Other stars spotted at the event were Courtney Eaton and her boyfriend Ross Lynch along with Stallone sisters Sistine and Sophia.

