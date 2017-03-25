Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Top Stories
Sat, 25 March 2017 at 1:17 am

Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their first baby, according to E! News.

A rep for the 31-year-old actress confirmed that the couple welcomed a baby girl, just a week after they announced their secret wedding ceremony.

“I’ve never been excited by anything more in my life — and ready,” she recently told Vogue Australia about becoming a mom.

Amanda and Thomas shared the news of their engagement last September and made their pregnancy announcement the following month.

Congratulations Amanda and Thomas!

  • Courtney Puzzo

    congratulations to them on the birth of their daughter bet she already had her daddy wrapped around her little finger probably from the moment he held her for the first time

