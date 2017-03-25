Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their first baby, according to E! News.

A rep for the 31-year-old actress confirmed that the couple welcomed a baby girl, just a week after they announced their secret wedding ceremony.

“I’ve never been excited by anything more in my life — and ready,” she recently told Vogue Australia about becoming a mom.

Amanda and Thomas shared the news of their engagement last September and made their pregnancy announcement the following month.

Congratulations Amanda and Thomas!