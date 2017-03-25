Arnold Schwarzenegger Shuts Down Facebook Troll Who Mocked Special Olympics

Arnold Schwarzenegger had the perfect response for an Internet troll who insulted the Special Olympics.

The 69-year-old actor and former governor of California recently took to social media to share a video in which he pays tribute to athletes who took part in the Special Olympics at the 2017 World Winter Games in his home country of Austria, captioning the clip, “These guys inspire me!”

“Special Olympics make no sense,” one person commented.

“As evil and stupid as this comment is, I’m not going to delete it or ban you (yet) because it’s a teachable moment,” Arnold wrote in a now-deleted reply.

“You have two possible paths ahead,” he added. “Right now, I guarantee you that these athletes have more courage, compassion, brains and skill – actually more of every positive human quality than you. So take their path – you could learn from them, and try to challenge yourself, to give back, to add something to the world. Or you can stay on your path, and keep being a sad pitiful jealous Internet troll who adds nothing to the world but mocks anyone who does out of small-minded jealousy.”

Read the full comment and response below.

