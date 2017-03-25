Bill Paxton's Son James Pays Tribute with Throwback Photo

Bill Paxton died unexpectedly last month and his 23-year-old son, actor James Paxton, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his late father.

James posted a photo of him when he was a baby and being pushed on a toy train by his dad.

“I’ll love you forever, Dad. Could never possibly put into words how I feel about you,” James captioned the throwback photo.

James also shared a more recent photo, which he captioned, “Forever smiling with you.”

We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to all of Bill‘s loved ones.