Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 6:50 am

Billie Eilish Debuts Music Video for 'Bellyache' - Watch Now!

Billie Eilish Debuts Music Video for 'Bellyache' - Watch Now!

If you haven’t heard of Billie Eilish yet, you need to check her out!

The 15-year-old up and coming indie darling, who gained traction with her first single “Ocean Eyes,” is ready to take over the music scene.

Billie just debuted her music video for her latest single “Bellyache,” which she wrote from the perspective of a conflicted serial killer.

“It’s really fun to put yourself into a character — into shoes you wouldn’t normally be in. You don’t have to be in love with someone to write a song about being in love with someone. You don’t have to hate somebody to write a song about hating somebody,” Billie told Billboard.

Check out Billie‘s entire music video below…


Billie Eilish – “Bellyache”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Billie Eilish

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend had $30,000 stolen at JFK airport - TMZ
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just welcomed their first child - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens is spilling on High School Musical 4- Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both dealing with home intruders - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey has joined in on the Nicki Minja and Remy Ma feud- Lainey Gossip
  • Adam Sandler just sealed a four movie deal with Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here