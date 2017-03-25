Billie Eilish Debuts Music Video for 'Bellyache' - Watch Now!

If you haven’t heard of Billie Eilish yet, you need to check her out!

The 15-year-old up and coming indie darling, who gained traction with her first single “Ocean Eyes,” is ready to take over the music scene.

Billie just debuted her music video for her latest single “Bellyache,” which she wrote from the perspective of a conflicted serial killer.

“It’s really fun to put yourself into a character — into shoes you wouldn’t normally be in. You don’t have to be in love with someone to write a song about being in love with someone. You don’t have to hate somebody to write a song about hating somebody,” Billie told Billboard.

Check out Billie‘s entire music video below…



Billie Eilish – “Bellyache”