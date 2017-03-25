Charlize Theron & Naomi Campbell Stun at amfAR Hong Kong Gala

Charlize Theron and Naomi Campbell are red carpet ready while attending the 2017 amfAR Hong Kong Gala on Saturday (March 25) at Shaw Studios in Hong Kong, China.

Other stars who were in attendance at the event included Jackie Chan and music stars Charli XCX and Mark Ronson.

Charlize is in town while doing press for her upcoming film The Fate of the Furious. She walked the carpet at the premiere earlier in the week.

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Saint Laurent gown. Naomi is wearing a Ralph & Russo gown and cape. Charli is wearing a Stella McCartney gown.

10+ pictures inside of Charlize Theron, Naomi Campbell, and more at the event…