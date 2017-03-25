Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 3:50 am

Dakota Johnson Goes Vintage While Shopping in Beverly Hills

Dakota Johnson Goes Vintage While Shopping in Beverly Hills

Dakota Johnson went for a vintage look while out shopping!

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted rocking a DARE tee while shopping at Barneys on Friday (March 24) in Beverly Hills Calif.

Dakota paired the old school drug education shirt with cropped black denim jeans and loafers.

Dakota has been laying low following awards season and has been spotted with her dog Zeppelin and running errands around LA.

Dakota was also recently seen hanging out with her personal trainer Ryan Farhoudi as they grabbed froyo and went to a movie together.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson gets some shopping done at barneys 01
dakota johnson gets some shopping done at barneys 02

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend had $30,000 stolen at JFK airport - TMZ
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just welcomed their first child - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens is spilling on High School Musical 4- Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both dealing with home intruders - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey has joined in on the Nicki Minja and Remy Ma feud- Lainey Gossip
  • Adam Sandler just sealed a four movie deal with Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here