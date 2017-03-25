Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Memorial Live Stream Video

The public memorial for the late Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be taking place today (March 25) and the full ceremony will be live streamed online.

The memorial is taking place at Forest Lawn in a 1,200 seat theater at the cemetery. Tickets are open to the general public and fans lined up early in the morning to get a wristband to be inside the theater.

James Blunt, who was a longtime friend of Carrie‘s and named her the godmother of his son, will debut a new song. He is not set to perform live, but the song will be played over a photo montage.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will sing and a dance tribute from the Debbie Reynolds dance school will be performed.

The event kicks off at 1pm PST and the live stream is happening on DebbieReynolds.com.