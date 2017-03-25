Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 10:45 pm

Emma Stone & Steve Carell's 'Battle of the Sexes' Gets Release Date

Emma Stone & Steve Carell's 'Battle of the Sexes' Gets Release Date

Emma Stone and Steve Carrell‘s Billie Jean King biopic now has a release date!

The 28-year-old actress will portray Billie Jean, while the 54-year-old actor will play Bobby Riggs in the true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby.

The film, directed by Little Miss Sunshine‘s Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, is set to hit theaters on September 22, according to a Fox Searchlight press release.

Emma and Steve – who also starred in 2011′s Crazy, Stupid, Love together – started shooting last April in Los Angeles, alongside co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Elisabeth Shue, Austin Stowell, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Morales, and Jessica McNamee.

Battle of the Sexes will mark Emma‘s first return to the big screen since La La Land, while Steve will also voice Gru in Despicable Me 3, set for a June 30 release date.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox Searchlight
Posted to: Emma Stone, Movies, Steve Carell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend had $30,000 stolen at JFK airport - TMZ
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just welcomed their first child - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens is spilling on High School Musical 4- Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both dealing with home intruders - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey has joined in on the Nicki Minja and Remy Ma feud- Lainey Gossip
  • Adam Sandler just sealed a four movie deal with Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here