Emma Stone & Steve Carell's 'Battle of the Sexes' Gets Release Date

Emma Stone and Steve Carrell‘s Billie Jean King biopic now has a release date!

The 28-year-old actress will portray Billie Jean, while the 54-year-old actor will play Bobby Riggs in the true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby.

The film, directed by Little Miss Sunshine‘s Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, is set to hit theaters on September 22, according to a Fox Searchlight press release.

Emma and Steve – who also starred in 2011′s Crazy, Stupid, Love together – started shooting last April in Los Angeles, alongside co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Elisabeth Shue, Austin Stowell, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Morales, and Jessica McNamee.

Battle of the Sexes will mark Emma‘s first return to the big screen since La La Land, while Steve will also voice Gru in Despicable Me 3, set for a June 30 release date.