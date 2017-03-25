Top Stories
Sat, 25 March 2017 at 2:27 pm

Eva Noblezada Makes Broadway Debut in 'Miss Saigon'

Eva Noblezada Makes Broadway Debut in 'Miss Saigon'

Eva Noblezada and Alistair Brammer hit the red carpet after making their Broadway debuts in the revival of Miss Saigon on Thursday (March 23) in New York City.

The two actors starred in the London revival of the classic musical a few years ago and they have brought the production to Broadway. Joining them at the after party were co-stars Jon Jon Briones, Katie Rose Clarke, and more.

Eva, who just turned 21 last week, was discovered at the age of 17 after performing at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in North Carolina. She was only 18 when she led the production in London and now she’s ready to take Broadway by storm!

Get your tickets to see Miss Saigon live on Broadway now.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Alistair Brammer, Broadway, Eva Noblezada, Jon Jon Briones, Katie Rose Clarke

