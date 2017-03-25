Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 11:54 pm

Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, & Thandie Newton Arrive in Style for 'Westworld' PaleyFest Panel

Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, & Thandie Newton Arrive in Style for 'Westworld' PaleyFest Panel

Evan Rachel Wood suits up for the Westworld panel discussion on Saturday night (March 25) at the Paley Center For Mediaâ€™s 2017 PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress was joined at the panel by her co-stars James Marsden, Thandie Newton, and Ed Harris along with director Jonathan Nolan and co-creator Lisa Joy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Evan Rachel Wood

The cast of the hit HBO thriller attended the panel to share details on the upcoming season.

Westworld season two is set to premiere in 2018.

10+ pictures of the stars arriving at the Westworld panel…
Just Jared on Facebook
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 01
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 02
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 03
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 04
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 05
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 06
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 07
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 08
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 09
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 10
evan james thandie attend paleyfest 11

Photos: Getty, INSTAR
Posted to: Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend had $30,000 stolen at JFK airport - TMZ
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just welcomed their first child - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens is spilling on High School Musical 4- Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both dealing with home intruders - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey has joined in on the Nicki Minja and Remy Ma feud- Lainey Gossip
  • Adam Sandler just sealed a four movie deal with Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here