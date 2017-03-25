Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, & Thandie Newton Arrive in Style for 'Westworld' PaleyFest Panel

Evan Rachel Wood suits up for the Westworld panel discussion on Saturday night (March 25) at the Paley Center For Mediaâ€™s 2017 PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress was joined at the panel by her co-stars James Marsden, Thandie Newton, and Ed Harris along with director Jonathan Nolan and co-creator Lisa Joy.

The cast of the hit HBO thriller attended the panel to share details on the upcoming season.

Westworld season two is set to premiere in 2018.

