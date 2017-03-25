Harry Styles' New Music Will Drop on April 7 (VIDEO)

Harry Styles is getting ready to drop his new music!

The 23-year-old singer released a TV ad in the UK today teasing the date April 7 and rumors have been swirling that this is the date that his new single will be released.

Since One Direction decided to part ways back in January 2016, Harry has been laying low out of the spotlight and was busy filming his upcoming film debut in war drama Dunkirk.

This would be Harry‘s first solo musical endeavor.

