Ian Kenny Joins the Cast of 'Star Wars' Young Han Solo Movie

The upcoming Star Wars young Han Solo movie has just revealed another cast member!

Sing Street actor Ian Kenny has officially joined the cast of the upcoming flick, according to EW.

Details about Kenny‘s role are still under wraps but he joins a cast that already includes Alden Ehrenreich, who’s set to play Han Solo, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are also in talks to join the cast.

The untitled Han Solo flick will hit theaters May 25, 2018.