Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 12:20 am

Ian Kenny Joins the Cast of 'Star Wars' Young Han Solo Movie

Ian Kenny Joins the Cast of 'Star Wars' Young Han Solo Movie

The upcoming Star Wars young Han Solo movie has just revealed another cast member!

Sing Street actor Ian Kenny has officially joined the cast of the upcoming flick, according to EW.

Details about Kenny‘s role are still under wraps but he joins a cast that already includes Alden Ehrenreich, who’s set to play Han Solo, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are also in talks to join the cast.

The untitled Han Solo flick will hit theaters May 25, 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ian Kenny, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here