Jack Nicholson Hangs Out Courtside at Lakers Game with Son Ray

Jack Nicholson and son Ray enjoy some father-son time at the LA Lakers basketball game on Friday night (March 24) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 79-year-old actor and his 25-year-old actor son sat courtside as they cheered on the Lakers, who defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-109.

Back in February, it was announced that Jack and Kristen Wiig will co-star in the English-language remake of the German comedy Toni Erdmann.

This will be the first film Jack has worked on since the 2010 film How Do You Know.