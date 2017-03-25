Jennifer Garner Gets Back to Mom Duties After Filming in Atlanta

Jennifer Garner is taking a quick break from shooting her upcoming flick to get back to mom duties!

The 44-year-old actress was spotted chatting on her phone while out and about on Friday (March 24) in Brentwood, Calif.

Jennifer was picking up her 11-year-old daughter Violet from karate class (not pictured).

She also reportedly stopped to see estranged husband Ben Affleck earlier in the day.

Jennifer is currently in the middle of filming Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda in Atlanta.

The film centers around a closeted gay teen who gets blackmailed by the class clown who discovers his secret.