'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Justice League has arrived and it shows the superheroes being brought together by Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).

We are introduced to Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) in the new trailer.

“We have to be ready — you, me, the others. There’s an attack coming from far away,” Batman says to Wonder Woman in the trailer. She responds, “Not coming, Bruce. It’s already here.”

Justice League, which will also star Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Amber Heard, hits theaters on November 17.



JUSTICE LEAGUE – Official Trailer 1