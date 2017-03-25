Top Stories
Amanda Seyfried &amp; Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 11:32 am

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Justice League has arrived and it shows the superheroes being brought together by Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).

We are introduced to Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) in the new trailer.

“We have to be ready — you, me, the others. There’s an attack coming from far away,” Batman says to Wonder Woman in the trailer. She responds, “Not coming, Bruce. It’s already here.”

Justice League, which will also star Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Amber Heard, hits theaters on November 17.


JUSTICE LEAGUE – Official Trailer 1
Just Jared on Facebook
justice league movie trailer 01
justice league movie trailer 02
justice league movie trailer 03
justice league movie trailer 04
justice league movie trailer 05
justice league movie trailer 06
justice league movie trailer 07
justice league movie trailer 08
justice league movie trailer 09
justice league movie trailer 10
justice league movie trailer 11
justice league movie trailer 12
justice league movie trailer 13
justice league movie trailer 14
justice league movie trailer 15
justice league movie trailer 16
justice league movie trailer 17
justice league movie trailer 18
justice league movie trailer 19
justice league movie trailer 20
justice league movie trailer 21
justice league movie trailer 22
justice league poster 01

Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ben Affleck, DC Comics, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Justice League, Movies, Ray Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend had $30,000 stolen at JFK airport - TMZ
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just welcomed their first child - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens is spilling on High School Musical 4- Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both dealing with home intruders - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey has joined in on the Nicki Minja and Remy Ma feud- Lainey Gossip
  • Adam Sandler just sealed a four movie deal with Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here